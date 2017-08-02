2 Jackson manufacturers receive state honors for workplace safety

1/2 From left: Gene Ficker, General Cable and Steve Hawkins, TOSHA Assistant Commissioner

2/2 From left: Jim Moore and Melanie Regan from Gerdau and Steve Hawkins, TOSHA Assistant Commissioner



JACKSON, Tenn. — Two Jackson manufacturing companies were awarded Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Commissioner Burns Phillips presented awards to both General Cable and Gerdau Mill during the Tennessee Safety and Health Conference in Nashville, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

General Cable, a wire and cable manufacturer, received the Governor’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health.

Gerdau, a primary metal manufacturer, received the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health.

Both awards are given based on the requirement of hours worked without work-related injuries leading to a missed day.

General Cable employees worked more than 823,940 hours, and Gerdau Mill employees worked more than 1,104,345 hours without injuries to receive this award.