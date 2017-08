American Job Center in Dyersburg to host basic computer class

DYERSBURG, Tenn. –If you need some help navigating the world of computers, you’re in luck.

Thursday, August 3, The American Job Center in Dyersburg will host a free computer course.

That’ll run from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.

At the workshop, you can learn the basics of using a computer.

It’s free and open to the public.

Call (731) 286-7700 to register.