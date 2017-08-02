Bethel University Wildcats are back in action

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The college athletes at Bethel University are back on the practice field in McKenzie. The Wildcats had their first fall practice Wednesday night under the bright field lights.

The Bethel Wildcats got to a promising start in 2016, winning their first seven games, but the team ultimately dropped their last four games.

Head Coach Chris Elliot has been with the team for 14 years, six as head coach an says more than half of his team are returning players ready to build on the success of last season.

“One of the things you have to learn how to do is win consistently,” Bethel Head Football Coach Chris Elliot. “None of those guys had really been through that, but we have a lot of people coming back from the group last year. So the plan is to build on what we learned last year and hopefully we can put ourselves back in a position to where we have an opportunity to finish the season and take advantage of of it, like we did not do last year.”

Thursday the wildcats will get to put on pads in practice, before the season starts in a few more weeks.