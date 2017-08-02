Brownsville police have shooting suspect in custody

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.-Brownsville police have a suspect in custody in connection to a fatal weekend shooting.

Wednesday, James Henry Clark was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Clark is accused of shooting Jeffery Pickens, 45.

Police said they found Pickens’ body on a resident’s front steps in the 500 block of Dove Street.

Investigators said Pickens suffered a gunshot wound.

Clark is being held in the Haywood County jail. His first court appearance is set for August 22.