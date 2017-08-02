Church holds ‘Back to school’ prayer meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson’s Campbell Street Church of Christ hosted their big ‘Back to School Prayer Meeting’, Wednesday evening.

There was a huge turnout from the community as church leaders had an opportunity to fellowship and pray with students and teachers.

School officials from Jackson-Madison County also attended the event.

Organizers said every school year comes with new challenges so it is important to encourage students and teachers before the year begins.

“Every year the schools are changing and every year it’s getting harder and harder to reach students, so I think prayer is really more important now than it ever has been in helping to provide peace for teachers and for students as they start a new challenging year,” said Andy Frizzell, youth and family minister with Campbell Street Church of Christ.

Church leaders said they plan on working with the Jackson-Madison County School System to provide educational programs for area youth.