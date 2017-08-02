Cold Front Coming on Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are currently developing south of I-40 this afternoon and slowly making their way north. The chance for rain lasts from now through the evening hours though a few showers remain possible overnight. The next likely chance for rain arrives on Friday with an oncoming cold front. Not only are showers and thunderstorms expected, but a big cool-down will arrive for the start of the weekend as well!

TONIGHT

Pockets of rain will continue into the evening with a 20% chance for showers overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling down to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise at 6:05 a.m. Thursday.

The next cold front coming on Friday will have some energy to work with so we’re monitoring the risk for severe weather. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a closer look at that risk, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

