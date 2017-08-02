Decreasing Clouds And Warmer Today

Weather Update 8:24 AM CDT:

We will see more sunshine today as clouds decrease. It is noticeably more muggy out today. In fact may need to look at heat index values again the next couple days. We thankfully should avoid triple digit values, but mid 90s wouldn’t be a stretch. There is still a slight chance of an isolated shower and/or thunderstorm later this afternoon as instability builds up this afternoon. Overall the forecast looks mostly dry through the next 2 days. Friday a strong cold front is still forecast to move through West Tennessee, we’ll have to watch for stronger storms with that as the front is quite strong for this time of year.

