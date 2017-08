“The Grass Skirts” to headline concert in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. –Get outside and enjoy a free concert.

First Friday Nights on the Square kicks off in downtown Lexington at 6:00 p.m.

This week’s entertainment will be provided by The Grass Skirts.

At the event, attendees can enjoy food, shopping, and family fun.

Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The show is free and open to the public.