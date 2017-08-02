Humboldt Vikings working to rebuild with young roster

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — School is back in session, so that means after school practices for the Humboldt Vikings. Wednesday the boys were getting in a workout before they hit the field.

Last season the Vikings made it to the second round of the playoffs lead by 20 seniors who got the majority of the playing time. With most of last years team graduating, the 2017 Humbolt team will look a lot different with some new faces.

Coach Junior Reed hopes his returning players will flourish getting more time on the field and his young players will also contribute.

“To get some experience, cause we don’t have any experience, so from day one all we’re trying to do is get some experience and get better day by day,” Humboldt head Football Coach Junior Reed said. “As the year goes on we’ll have some of these younger guys that are maybe starting off as freshman, playing more like sophomores. And the ones playing like sophomores stepping on up as the year goes by. Do the best we can to make the playoffs.”

The vikings had a 7-5 record last season. A cross county rivalry game will be their first matchup on August 18th against the Milan Bulldogs.