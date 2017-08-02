Huntingdon family speaks out after baby severely burned while with babysitter

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A 4-month-old boy is fighting for his life after family members say he was severely burned while in the care of a babysitter.

“It hurts really bad. You don’t want this for anyone, much less your little innocent nephew,” said Sabrina Stover, the boy’s aunt.

Danielle Stover, the boy’s mother, says Maddox has third-degree burns from his chest to below his knees and second-degree burns on his face.

“I’m at a loss of words on what to really say because I want answers, but I know I will get them soon enough,” she said.

Stover said she left Maddox with a family friend while she went to work. But just a few hours later, she got a call from the babysitter telling her to meet her at the hospital.

“He was barely breathing,” Stover said. “He was looking at me and his eyes were wide open. He wasn’t crying, just fighting for his life.”

Maddox was transported to Le Bohneur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, then later flown to Cincinnati where he is still being treated.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took over the case from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, saying the 4-month-old suffered burns from hot water.

The child’s aunt disagrees.

“I don’t think it’s an accident,” Sabrina Stover said. “It’s tearing our hearts to pieces watching him hurt. We just want to take his spot.”

While the TBI searches for answers as to what caused the boy’s injuries, the family’s fight for Maddox will go on.

“It’s amazing how many people are behind us on this,” the boy’s aunt said. “We’re fighting with and we’re fighting for him.”

The family says Maddox will undergo a skin graft after his condition improves.

To help the family yourself, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.