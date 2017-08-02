Jackson hospital uses new robot for heart surgery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new robot could help save your life.

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital recently purchased a Corindus Vascular Robotics CorPath GRX System.

The machine allows cardiologists to make precise movements during heart surgery and gives physicians a close-up view for the entire procedure. Doctors no longer have to put in stints manually.

Physicians said they can operate the machine using a control panel across the room.

“The robot system also will warn me if I’m encountering resistance to any of these movements, which can avert some complications from the procedure,” said Dr. John Baker, medical director of West Tennessee Heart & Vascular Center and cardiologist at The Jackson Clinic.

Dr. Baker said he will perform the first surgery using the new robot on Thursday.