JMCSS transportation department gets ready to roll for new school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County bus drivers are clicking in and gearing up for the start of a new year.

“Getting our students to school safely and getting them home safely,” Transportation Director Dr. Bryan Chandler said.

Over 110 drivers are preparing to travel more than 11,000 miles a day and make over 3,800 stops a day.

“We have been having driver in-service training since last week,” Chandler said. “We have been bringing drivers small groups at a time.”

The training starts early in the morning for drivers, and he says it is key to encourage them before they get behind the wheel.

“Remind them of the laws from the state of Tennessee about buses and how to be great public services in the Jackson-Madison County School System,” he said.

Our cameras were allowed behind the scenes as technicians worked to ready the buses for the big day.

“Patience is our power word,” Chandler said. “Not just for the first day of school but hopefully on the last day as well.”

That is the key word this year. Chandler says he is working to make sure everything goes smoothly, but he needs your help.

“Just like them, on the first day it’s a brand new day for our drivers. If they are patient with us, then they are patient with them,” Chandler said.

He also said there are a few things kids can keep in mind as they approach the big day.

“The main thing is sit down, stay seated and use a normal voice while you’re on the school bus,” he said. “If you follow those basic guidelines, then our transportation to and from school should be effortless.”

As always, the transportation department can answer any questions, but Chandler says you should try somewhere else first.

“Schools can answer just about 90 percent of transportation questions they have,” Chandler said. “Questions like, ‘what bus do I ride? What time does the bus come by?'”

The department is also stepping up their technology. They say they will use Twitter to help notify parents of delays. You can follow them at @JMCSS_BusAlerts.