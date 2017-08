Local church to host men’s conference this weekend

SAVANNAH, Tenn. –A fun way for local men to kick off their weekend.

Friday, August 4, Adamsville First Baptist Church is hosting Men’s Night Out.

That’ll run from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist in Savannah.

Tickets are $15 and include a meal and the conference.

The church says the event is designed to help men develop better relationships with God, friends, and family.