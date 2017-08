Madison County Democratic Party to host fundraising dinner

JACKSON, Tenn. –Enjoy a tasty meal and support a local political organization.

Friday, August 4, The Madison County Democratic Party Executive Committee will host a white bean and cornbread supper.

That’ll run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Jackson Northside Lions Club.

Tickets are $10 and include sides, dessert, and drinks.

To buy tickets, call (731) 668-7139.