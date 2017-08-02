Mugshots : Madison County : 8/01/17 – 8/02/17 August 2, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Malinda Doyle Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Amy Bullock DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16April Edgin Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Brandon Todd Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Curderise Ward Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Dallas Kennedy Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Dalton Pritchard Theft under $500, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Donald Reeves Fugitive - Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Jimmy Dudley Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Kevin Morris Simple domestic assault, contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Leah Fincher Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Marcayus Rose Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Mary Brown Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Michael Curtis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Shajuana Brown Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Tommy Bynum Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/02/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore