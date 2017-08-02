Mugshots : Madison County : 8/01/17 – 8/02/17

1/16 Malinda Doyle Failure to appear

2/16 Amy Bullock DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law

3/16 April Edgin Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

4/16 Brandon Todd Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/16 Curderise Ward Violation of community corrections

6/16 Dallas Kennedy Failure to appear

7/16 Dalton Pritchard Theft under $500, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/16 Donald Reeves Fugitive - Hold for other agency



9/16 Jimmy Dudley Contempt of court

10/16 Kevin Morris Simple domestic assault, contempt of court

11/16 Leah Fincher Failure to appear

12/16 Marcayus Rose Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence



13/16 Mary Brown Shoplifting

14/16 Michael Curtis Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/16 Shajuana Brown Shoplifting

16/16 Tommy Bynum Simple domestic assault

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/02/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.