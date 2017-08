New food truck coming to Alamo

ALAMO, Tenn. –Try out tasty frozen treats at a new venue.

Wednesday, August 2, Retro Snow Food Truck will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening.

That’ll run from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in Court Square in downtown Alamo.

The food truck will serve snow cones and other sweet treats.

It’s open to the public