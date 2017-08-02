Residents react to shots fired in North Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn — Jackson police are investigating after receiving several reports of shots being fired in a north Jackson neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

It has been hours since the shooting and Jackson police have not released any information. Neighbors said it was a terrifying experience that you can only imagine, until it happens to you.

“It’s a scary thing to happen and everyone’s afraid around here,” resident Rhonda Snider said.

A heavy police presence around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Brooksie Drive and Walker Road.

“We have a glass door that locks and I had locked it behind me and all of a sudden I heard someone just pounding on it like it was going to break,” Snider said.

Snider said after hearing the knock at the door, she looked out the window and heard several gunshots. “The guy that lives down the cove from us says he’s been in the service and that it was a high powered rifle.”

Investigators brought a K-9 officer on the scene to search for shell casings. “They found I think 7 shells, 6 or 7 shells over here right across the street from us,” Snider explained.

Some neighbors said the gunshots even went through vehicles, flattening their tires.

“You think being right off Oil Well it’s kind of a safe place and it’s not that at all,” Snider said.

Many residents are still wondering what happened and some have a fear whoever is responsible could return.

“You feel kind of helpless and you wonder if their coming back,” Snider said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News made several calls throughout the day and Wednesday evening to the Jackson Police Department, but have not received any updates. Information is very limited so it is not clear if investigators have any leads, or if there were any injuries.

If you have any information that can help contact Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers (731) 424-TIPS (8477).