TBI investigates after baby suffers water burns in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a baby suffered water burn injuries.

The 4-month-old boy is currently being treated in Cincinnati for water burn injuries he suffered on July 27, according to a release from the TBI.

Family members say the child was in the care of a family friend when the injuries occurred.

District Attorney General Matt Stowe requested July 31 that TBI agents investigate the circumstances that resulted in the injuries, according to the release.

The child was first taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon before being transferred to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. From there, he was flown to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

