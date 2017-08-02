TDOT offers tips to prevent eclipse from overshadowing road safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — The solar eclipse is just a few weeks away, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to drive carefully when the skies go dark.

Parts of West Tennessee will see up to 90 percent darkness.

Communications Officer Nichole Lawrence says roadways may be congested due to tourists.

Remember to turn on your headlights, and if you want to watch the eclipse, do not stop on the shoulder of the road.

“So we want to make sure the tips are out there to remind motorists to not park on shoulders,” Lawrence said. “They are meant for emergency use only and to not stop on the middle of the road.”

TDOT says they will have message boards out on the roadways reminding drivers of these safety tips.