3 transported after Henderson house fire

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson Fire Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire.

Chief Glenn Bryan says three people have been transported to the hospital. He said he could not go into detail about their injuries at this time.

The fire happened just after 3 p.m. in the 400 block of North Avenue.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been brought in to help with the investigation.

Investigators are on scene assessing the damage.

Chief Bryan says more information should be available later Thursday.

