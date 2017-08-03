FedEx, in online pivot, backs away from holiday surcharges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx will forego special charges for most packages shipped during the chaotic holiday season this year as it squares off against rival UPS in a fight for a larger share of the millions of items now bought online.

The announcement Thursday comes two months after UPS announced new surcharges that will affect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays.

FedEx will charge extra for packages that need additional handling and/or are oversized.

The FedEx Corp. surcharge for special packages will be in effect Nov. 20 through Dec. 24.

The surcharge for additional handling will be raised by $3 per package, for oversize goods by $25 per package and for unauthorized shipments by $300 per package.