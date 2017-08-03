Gangster Disciple sentenced on RICO conspiracy charges

JACKSON, Tenn.-A man, who is a member of the Gangster Disciples in Jackson has been sentenced to nearly 25 years in federal prison.

According to the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, 38-year-old Daniel Lee Cole, also known as “D-Money,” was sentenced for conspiracy to participate in racketeering activities. He entered a guilty plea last December.

Court records show Cole admitted to conspiring to distribute narcotics with 15 other Gangster Disciples who were included in the indictment.