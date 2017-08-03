Hot And Humid This Afternoon, Slight Chance Of PM Storms

Weather Update 7:41 AM CDT:

Today will likely be the hottest day of the week. High will be around 90°F today. The heat index will be in the mid-90s. So a bit steamy compared to the rest of this week. Much like the last couple days. There could be an isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm or two this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry again today though. Just keep an eye to the sky, especially in the mid to late afternoon hours. We’re keeping a close eye on Friday. A cold front is forecast to be moving through West Tennessee this time tomorrow. Depending on how fast that front moves through there may be a window of opportunity for strong storms mainly along and south of I-40. I’ll have an update on the forecast coming up later on ABC7 Eyewitness News Midday at 11:30 am/CBS7 Eyewitness News Noon at 12:00 pm

