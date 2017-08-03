Huntingdon Mustangs ready for another playoff push

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Huntingdon Mustangs are ready for some football, and the wait is almost over for their first game.

But first lets head to practice. A young team one year ago, was able to finish with an 8-3 record last season.

A loss in the second round may have ended their playoff run, but it was motivation heading into a productive off season.

Head Coach Eric Swenson has been at Huntingdon since 08’and says his upperclassmen have used that loss as fuel to their fire this year.

The first team goal is to win regionals, then make a run at the state title.

“We finished strong, I thought, we played Nashville Christian in the second round, had a heck of a ball game with them,” Huntingdon Head Coach Eric Swenson said. “And I think that kind of pushed this bunch this year in the weight room to get over the hump. It’s important now days a that a young man learn how to work. Plays with intensity, love their teammates, be a good teammate, and that’s the things that we try to teach. Just effort and being physical and being tough. It’s a blessing to be around these kind of guys every day.”

The mustangs will be lead by nine seniors this season.First match up will be at home vs. Rival school McKenzie on August 18.