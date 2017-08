Jackson State to host open house for new students, community members

JACKSON, Tenn. –Learn more about what a local college has to offer.

Saturday, August 5, Jackson State Community College with host an open house at its main campus in Jackson.

That’ll run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The school says faculty members will be on hand to talk to discuss classes, and guided tours will be offered.

It’s open to the public.

For more information, call (731) 425-2601.