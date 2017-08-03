Jury finds accused gunman guilty of second-degree murder in 2015 shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — An accused gunman in a deadly 2015 shooting near a Jackson apartment complex has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Trimon Pruitt was initially charged with first-degree murder in the December 2015 shooting that killed Tony Willoughby near Allenton Heights apartment complex.

A jury returned the second-degree murder verdict Thursday afternoon.

Police found and talked to a witness who identified Pruitt as the gunman, according to court papers. The witness told officers Pruitt shot Willoughby multiple times and then chased him across the street and shot him again as he lay on the ground.

In April 2016, two of Pruitt’s alleged fellow gang members took the stand to testify against him during his preliminary hearing.

The two professed Vice Lord gang members testified that Pruitt shot Willoughby over a violation within the street gang.

Jury deliberations began around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and resumed Thursday.