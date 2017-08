Local church to host community yard sale this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. –Find new treasures for a discount at an upcoming yard sale.

Saturday, August 5, Redeemed Christian Center will host the sale.

That’ll run from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 45 Broadview Drive in Jackson.

At the sale, bargain hunters can search for clothes, toys, games, and more.

It’s open to the public.