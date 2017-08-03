Madison Co. sheriff seeks to ID subjects in home security video

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help identify several subjects captured on home surveillance video.

The people seen in the videos are persons of interest in recent residential burglaries, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tom Mapes.

If you recognize or know the whereabouts of these subjects, call the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can view the two videos released by the sheriff’s office below.