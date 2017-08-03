Mugshots : Madison County : 8/02/17 – 8/03/17 August 3, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25Tyrin Hardin Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Charles Oliver Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Arsenio Parchman Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Britney Thomas Assault, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Daniel Williams Theft of motor vehicle, burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Erika Nicole Glenn Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Jalstin Cole DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Jeremy McFarland Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25John Greer Bond Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Martavius Pledge Theft over $1,000, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Sergio Salinas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Makala Pettigrew Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Briana Noel Brown Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Clifton Roach Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Laura Gibson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Nelly Hernandez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Murphy Chapman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Randall Massengill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Takeeya Bruin Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Terrancio Watkins Aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Tishanna Inez Bray Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Tona Eleby Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Travis Smith Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25William Braswell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25William Garner Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/02/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/03/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore