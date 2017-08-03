Mugshots : Madison County : 8/02/17 – 8/03/17

1/25 Tyrin Hardin Schedule VI drug violations

2/25 Charles Oliver Evading arrest

3/25 Arsenio Parchman Disorderly conduct

4/25 Britney Thomas Assault, disorderly conduct



5/25 Daniel Williams Theft of motor vehicle, burglary

6/25 Erika Nicole Glenn Simple domestic assault

7/25 Jalstin Cole DUI

8/25 Jeremy McFarland Failure to appear



9/25 John Greer Bond Disorderly conduct

10/25 Martavius Pledge Theft over $1,000, violation of probation

11/25 Sergio Salinas Failure to appear

12/25 Makala Pettigrew Aggravated assault



13/25 Briana Noel Brown Schedule VI drug violations

14/25 Clifton Roach Violation of probation

15/25 Laura Gibson Violation of community corrections

16/25 Nelly Hernandez Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/25 Murphy Chapman Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/25 Randall Massengill Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/25 Takeeya Bruin Schedule VI drug violations

20/25 Terrancio Watkins Aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



21/25 Tishanna Inez Bray Violation of probation

22/25 Tona Eleby Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/25 Travis Smith Simple domestic assault

24/25 William Braswell Failure to appear



25/25 William Garner Violation of community corrections



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/02/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/03/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.