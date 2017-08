National groups aim to help West Tennessee veterans

PARIS, Tenn. –A national organization, aimed at helping veterans, heads to West Tennessee.

Friday, August 4, The Oakland Fire Department will host Vet Unite and Task Force Vets.

Those meetings begin at 6:00 p.m. at Oakland Community Center in Paris.

These organizations look to connect vets to resources and help them feel re-acclimated to their communities.

For more information, call (731) 707-1436.