Setting Up for a Nice Start to the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have moved into a few areas today within the hottest part of the afternoon. Like yesterday, some storms are producing heavy downpours and occasional lightning but none of these are severe. A cold front will come in to the area tomorrow bringing a nice start to the weekend though it will finish much differently.

TONIGHT

Most of the rain will taper off after sunset but skies may remain cloudy for some areas overnight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions with light winds from the southwest and temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

The next cold front coming on Friday will have some energy to work with so we’re monitoring the risk for severe weather. Right now only a small part of southwest Tennessee is in a marginal (1 out of 5) risk zone but that could end up getting expanded. Either way this cold front will bring better weather for the start of the weekend! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for more details on the weekend forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com