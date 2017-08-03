Sheriff Mehr holds community meeting in south Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Madison County Sheriff John Mehr hosted another of his community meetings. Thursday night’s meeting was held at the Madison Hall Community Centre in South Madison County.

The sheriff answered questions and talked to residents about many issues on their minds.

Sheriff Mehr talked about how important these meetings are to bring the community together.

“You know, it’s like a reunion. Let’s come together as a community and the thing is they can talk about, what’s going on, you know, they get to know who each person is and you know, they may be new, but you get to meet them and interact and that’s important,” said Sheriff Mehr.

The sheriff’s next community meeting will be at Spring Creek, on September 19.