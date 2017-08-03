Sheriff’s department SROs gear-up for new school year

JACKSON, Tenn.-The first day of school is on the horizon, and that means school resource officers will be back to work as well.

Each school in the Jackson-Madison County School System have at least one SRO assigned.

Lieutenant Allen Castleman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it is beneficial to have a law enforcement just in case the need arises.

Some of the duties include protecting students, informal counseling, mentoring and building a positive relationship with students.

“Our local school resource officers, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Jackson Police Department, we’re ready to go to work and looking forward to (Friday), first day of classes for students,” said Lt. Castleman.

Lieutenant Castleman said if parents want to know who is the SRO for their child’s school, that information is available from the school administrator.