Soul Quest Church kids off Love Week 2017 with block party

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local church celebrates love in the Hub City.

Soul Quest Church is throwing a block party on Saturday, August 5 to kick off Love Week 2017.

The church says the week is a time for members to give back to the community.

That’ll run from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Amp in downtown Jackson.

At the party, attendees can enjoy live music, free food, games, and more.

The event is open to the public.