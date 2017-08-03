SoulQuest Church members paint murals at local school

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church is giving back to the community in a creative way.

SoulQuest Church in Jackson is celebrating Love Week, which is a week dedicated to helping out local organizations.

Pope Elementary School is just one place the church is helping out this year.

Church members helped paint the school’s walls and even painted a new mural for students for when they come back to school.

“Our church is three years old,” SoulQuest Church Operations Pastor Austin Coleman said. “And when we first started, we wanted to be a part of Jackson and love Jackson. So we want to take this entire week to say we do love Jackson, and we just wanted to give back in that way.”

Coleman says this is the third year for their annual Love Week. They also paired with RIFA this year and plan to pair with even more organizations next year.