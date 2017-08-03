Union University hold annual Senior Adult Extravaganza

JACKSON, Tenn.-Union University held its annual Senior Adult Extravaganza, Thursday evening, on campus.

The seniors came from churches all over West Tennessee. They began their evening with a fellowship meal and enjoyed the music of the “Booth Brothers”. Vice president of ministries, Todd Brady, told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News how much events like this mean to Union.

“Union has had a long, rich relationship with churches in the area and we so celebrate them and we are thankful for their support of Union University. We’re thankful to be able to provide something like this for them,” said Brady.

More than 1,000 senior adults attended this year’s event.