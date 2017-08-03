Voters make their voices heard at Trenton School Board election

TRENTON, Tenn. — Eleven polling sites are open Thursday for the Trenton Special School District School Board elections.

“We have three positions [for election]. Two of those are contested, and one of them is not contested,” Voting Precinct Officer Judie Reasons said.

Myra Elam and Dee Ann McEwen are running for position 2, Cicily Buchanan and Clint Hickerson are running for position 3 and running opposed for position 5 is Justin Weaver.

The positions that are up for election rotate each summer. When you arrive at the polls, you will show your ID and then be registered by the registrar.

“Then they go to the machine operator,” Reasons said. “And the machine operator takes them and then gives them their ballot on screen, and they vote.”

Voters came out to make sure their voices were heard.

“I think it’s important for people to come out and vote and that we get good school board folks to look after our schools and our students in the school,” Trenton native Bill Hill said.

It only took minutes for people at the Agri-Plex in Trenton to cast their votes. All of the polls in Trenton close at 7 p.m. Thursday.