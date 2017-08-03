West Carroll War Eagles working toward more wins in 2017

ATWOOD, Tenn. –On to Atwood, where the West Carroll War Eagles are optimistic about the 2017 season.

Third year head coach Josh Wolfe says a number of injuries last season along with a tough schedule made for a disappointing 1-9 record last season.

West Carroll is ready to make improvements on the field with a good mix of young and returning players on the roster. With more mature players this time around, Coach Wolfe says this year should be different.

“We’re just trying to turn boys into men first and foremost,” West Carroll Head Football Coach Josh Wolfe said. “Obliviously football, I think, is the ultimate game that teaches you about life. As far as expectations this year, these kids are working hard. Got a good chance to put some W’s over there this year. I think there’s some games out there for us to win and we can get in the playoffs this year.”

The War Eagles 2017 journey begins with a road game in two weeks.