Bell Times for JMCSS Schools: 2017-2018

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson-Madison County Schools head back for their first full day on Monday, August 7.

Here’s a full list of start and dismissal times for the 2017-2018 school year.

Alexander Elementary: 8:05 a.m., 3:05 p.m.

Andrew Jackson Elementary: 8:05 a.m., 3:05 p.m.

Arlington Elementary: 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.

Community Montessori @ Tigrett: 8:15, a.m., 3:15 p.m.

Denmark Elementary: 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.

East Elementary: 8:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m.

Isaac Lane/JCT Campus (K-­8): 8:05 a.m., 3:05 p.m.

JCM Early College High School: 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.

Liberty Technology Magnet High School: 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary: 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.

Madison Academic Magnet High School: 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.

North Parkway Middle: 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.

North Side High: 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.

Northeast Middle: 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.

Parkview Learning Center: 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.

Pope Elementary (K-­6): 8:05 a.m., 3:05 p.m.

Rosehill (K­‐8): 8:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m.

South Elementary: 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.

South Side High: 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.

Thelma Barker Elementary: 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.

West Bemis Middle: 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.

Whitehall Pre‐K Center: 8:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m.