Chester Co. Eagles want to get over the hump in 2017

TRENTON, Tenn. — In two weeks high school football teams will suit up for their season openers. So right now teams are getting ready.

The Chester County Eagles have spent this off-season working on conditioning. Preparing to play in the Summer heat during the start of the season.

Their coach says it has been tough replacing players at skill positions, and have had to move people around. The eagles would like to win a region title like they did three years ago, but know they have to deal with a difficult district schedule first.

“We’ve had mediocre years the last two year, 5-5 and 4-6, so we’ve trying to jump over the mediocrity,” Chester County Head Football Coach Michael Hodum said. “A lot more kids, this year, touching the football than last year. We hope that all of them do their job and are able to produce and help us win ball games.”

The Eagles first game will be in two weeks. They come to Jackson to take on USJ.