FFO Home makes Jackson their new home

JACKSON, Tenn. — The company FFO Home has stores in several states, but this is the first one in Tennessee.

FFO Home say they have the cheapest prices in town and finance everyone, even no-credit-needed options.

The President and CEO of the company Larry Zigerelli says they like to get involved in the community around their stores.

“All of our employees that we have in our store, except the store manager, have been hired here in Jackson,” Zigerlli said. “We’ll get involved with the University because we offer internships.”

Their next move will be further east in Tennessee around Nashville.