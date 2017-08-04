MCSO warns drivers to watch for children in school zones

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-The end of summer vacation means drivers should be mindful of students back in school.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind drivers about school zone safety.

Lieutenant Allen Castleman said the flashing lights you see when approaching a school zone is an attention-getter to hopefully encourage people to slow down.

Officials said the flashing lights will begin at least 30 minutes before school begins and stay on until 30 minutes after school dismisses for the day. The flashing lights make it, by law an active school zone, which means speeding violations can be enforced.

“We definitely want people to pay attention to the school zones as their approaching those, be familiar with where school zones are at and be respectful obey the law when it comes to the speed limit in those school zones,” said Lt. Allen Castleman of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Lieutenant Castleman said it is also important to watch out for crossing guards if driving near a school zone.