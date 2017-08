Mother, 2 daughters killed in Henderson house fire

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed that three people — a mother and her two daughters — have died as a result of a Thursday afternoon house fire in Henderson.

The three victims have been identified as Donna Turner, Victoria Turner and Sierra Turner. They reportedly died of smoke inhalation.

The fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Avenue.

