Mugshots : Madison County : 8/03/17 – 8/04/17 August 4, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/6Merritt Crenshaw Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6Christopher Carroll DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6Joshua Phillips Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6Tammy Young Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6Timothy Kiddy Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6Timothy Moss DUI Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/04/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore