Officers with warrant search at west Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn.-Thanks to a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster, our crews were on the scene Friday night as

investigators tells us a warrant was issued for a narcotics search at an apartment complex in west Jackson.

Armed members of the Jackson Police Department’s SWAT team and a drug dog could be seen outside of the building on the corner of Hollywood Drive and Miller Avenue. The Metro Narcotics Unit is leading the investigation.

Officers on the scene say four people, 2 women and 2 men have been detained.

They told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News it is still an ongoing investigation.