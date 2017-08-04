Roger Lee Fletcher

Roger Lee Fletcher, age 67, of Medina, TN is in the care of Medina Funeral Home where a Memorial Gathering will be held 12-2pm Friday, August 4, 2017.

Roger was born January 28, 1950 in Brownsville, TN and departed this life July 31, 2017 in Medina, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Fletcher; and children, Lee Fletcher, Andy Fletcher, and Micah Fletcher.

