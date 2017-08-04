Scattered Showers And A Few Storms Through This Afternoon

Weather Update 7:40 AM CDT

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move across parts of West Tennessee. Storms are not strong, but we’ll watch for a slight chance of isolated strong storms towards Hardin Co later. Expect brief heavy rain and perhaps some gusty 20 -30 mph winds with more organized line segments. Once the cold front clears the area later this afternoon High Pressure will move in pretty quick for Saturday. In fact, Saturday is about the only day this week that will be completely dry. Rain chances return by evening hours on Sunday, those showers continue through Monday as well. Enjoy the weekend, next week looks active. Ill have a forecast update coming up on ABC 7 Midday at 11:30 AM/ CBS 7 Noon.

