Union City getting ready for Class 2A football season

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City, home of the Golden Tornadoes, who went 11-2 last season.

The guys were taking a break from the field, but putting in work in the weight room.

Union City made it to the 3rd round of the playoffs before loosing to the only team they loss to in the regular season, the Class 1-A champs the Dresden Lions.

“These guys got a lot of experience last year,” Union City Head Football Coach Darren Bowling said. “We got a lot of guys coming back that were starters last year. I think we finished up the season with one senior out on the field with us on last years team. These guys have got a lot of experience. They’ve been in the weight room working really hard this off season getting bigger, faster stronger. We’re expecting some really good things out of them. You’ve got great senior leadership, got 15 seniors this year. So we are really excited about getting started.”

This year Union City will play in class 2-A. The Golden Tornadoes will travel to Kentucky for their first game against the Mayfield Cardinals, who have a few state titles of their own.