Weakley Co. attracts growth through promotional video

MARTIN, Tenn. — Weakley County has plenty of assets.

Leaders say it has a motivated workforce, plenty of land that is able to be developed and is home to the University of Tennessee at Martin.

“We have a lot to offer here,” Erica Moore with the Weakley County Mayor’s Office said.

But with the unemployment and poverty rate higher than the state’s average, some may say the county is economically distressed, which is why it is getting help.

“We’re going to basically make a promotional video of each county showing what the workforce is like,” said Joseph Spencer, who helped film parts of the county.

Weakley County was picked to receive help by the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development through the Marketing Assistance Program.

The program helps distressed counties produce a website with content, video and photos specific to each community.

UT Martin was just one of the areas in Weakley County the production team stopped to film.

From Tennessee himself, Spencer said it is a good way to give back.

“Being able to help your state and say that you’re trying to help growth, it is really rewarding,” Spencer said.

Moore says the website will not only help Weakley County but all of West Tennessee.

“When it comes to economic development, everything is connected,” Moore said. “Education, workforce and infrastructure. What’s good for the our county is good for West Tennessee.”

Moore says the website should be up by October.

Benton County is also scheduled to receive help from the Marketing Assistance Program later this month.