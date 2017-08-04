Weekend Forecast Has Both Good and Bad

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Friday

Scattered showers are still falling in parts of West Tennessee south of I-40 this afternoon. Otherwise, skies are already clearing out, leading us to a cool start to the weekend! Unfortunately, the scattered showers and thunderstorms will return in about 48 hours so we’ll be watching the weekend forecast carefully!

TONIGHT

Under clear skies, winds will be light and variable as a cold front continues to bring drier and cooler air into West Tennessee. With a drop in humidity, temperatures could bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday morning for a September-like feel to the first weekend of August!

Expect a pleasant day with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s tomorrow. However, the cold front will come back as a warm front on Sunday leading to a return to humidity as well as scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

